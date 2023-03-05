Today's Bride Akron Wedding Show

The Today’s Bride John S. Knight Center Wedding Show is a Northeast Ohio couple's dream! Gather your wedding party, mom, or fiancé and plan your entire wedding under one roof on March 5th, 2023!

Shop everything you need to create your dream wedding – over 100+ of Northeast Ohio’s best wedding professionals – and take advantage of special discounts, deals, prizes, and giveaways. View our galleries up close and get inspired by the latest trends in reception tables, décor, cakes, and photography. Then watch as the latest designs in bridal, bridesmaid, groom, mother-of, and flower girl attire strut the runway at our live fashion shows!

You’re only a bride once, so take advantage of the perks at the area’s most talked about bridal show. Visit the Today’s Bride Bridal Show on March 5th to experience Akron’s longest running and most popular wedding show!