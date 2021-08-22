Today's Bride August Wedding Show - Akron

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

What’s the one time you’ll find all of your wedding vendors under the same roof other than the day of your wedding? At a Today’s Bride Wedding Show, of course! Gather your “I-do crew” and join over 50+ of Northeast Ohio’s best wedding professionals for the August 22, 2021 Wedding Show at the John S. Knight Center in Akron.

View our real-life inspiration gallery up close and in person & find the perfect vendors to execute your dream vision. You’ll find the latest trends and ideas in reception tables, décor, cakes, photography, fashion, and florals. PLUS, you’ll get access to show-exclusive discounts, deals, prizes, and giveaways.

Spend a day with Today’s Bride and SAVE money — sounds like a good deal, right? You’ll only plan a wedding once; we do it every day! Let the experienced professionals at the bridal show do the heavy lifting and set you on the path to planning your dream wedding.

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Bridal, Festivals & Fairs
330-670-9545
please enable javascript to view
