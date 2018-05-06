Wedding planning can get overwhelming! Let Today’s Bride Show will connect you with over 60 wedding pros from Northeast Ohio. Get inspired by the on-trend displays, all day demos, fashion shows, Pop-Up Bridal Boutique to find your dream dress, and taste samples from local caterers and bakeries! Plus, enter to win free giveaways and prizes, and take advantage of the show specials and discounts. Bring your fiance, friends and family for a fun day out. Fiances get in free! Discount tickets online.
Today's Bride Wedding Show
Bertram Inn & Conference Center 600 North St. , Akron, Ohio 44202
