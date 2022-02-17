Tools that Built the Western Reserve: Sleds (live & virtual)

The Summit County Historical Society invites all to a new series -- Tools that Built the Western Reserve, offered live and virtual

If you think that sleds are just for fun, think again. The Summit County Historical Society offers a different take on that sled. On Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m., Dave Gates offers a look at sleds as a tool in the Western Reserve.

This evening is being offered “live” and “virtual.” Historical Society members are free; non-members who want to go to the John Brown House and participate in the production “live,” pay $10, those who want to see it virtually, pay $5. Registration at eventbrite.com is required. It’s a whole different take on a 21st. century amusement

