Torchbearers 2019 Anniversary Event

Join us for the 16th Annual Anniversary Celebration

Please help us celebrate our Sweet 16! on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at The Tangier from 5pm-7pm for our 16th Annual Anniversary Celebration.

Networking begins at 5pm, followed by a seated dinner at 6:00pm, state-of-the-organization address and awards presentation, featuring:

Distinguished Alumni Award: Mr. Christopher Richardson, CEO of AxessPointe Community Health Centers, Class of 2011

Read Family Friend of Young Leaders Award: Mr. William H. Considine, CEO Emeritus of Akron Children's Hospital

This public event is open to all members of the Greater Akron community. We look forward to celebrating with you!

Tickets cost $35 per person. Full table reservations of eight are available for $200, a discounted rate of $25 per person. A limited number of ticket sales will be available at the door for $40 per guest. No discounted table sales will be available at the door.

Thank you for your support of Torchbearers.