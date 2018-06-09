Torchbearers AkRun & Crawl: Brunch

Ready to run, yoga or brunch? The 12th Annual AkRun event will be held Saturday, June 9 at 9 a.m. In addition to our 5K race along the scenic Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail in the Merriman Valley, this year's event, AkRun & Crawl: Brunch, will also feature a yoga option for our non-running friends. Brunch in the Valley Bar District will follow and the first 250 participants will receive a free T-shirt.

The race and yoga session will start at 9 a.m. Like years past, the race will take off from 1735 Merriman Road in Akron and follow the Towpath Trail. Yoga will be held in the designated tennis courts near 1282 Weathervane Lane (across the street from Johnny J’s Pub & Grille).

Following the race and yoga, we’ll kick off brunch around 10 a.m. at Johnny J's Pub & Grille, located in the Liberty Commons Plaza. Race results and prizes will also be announced at this location. Brunch will feature a breakfast selection and drink specials, including mimosas and a Bloody Mary bar.

Early registration discount pricing is $40 for the 5k race or yoga (both include brunch) or $25 just for brunch. Early registration ends May 25. Day of registration will be available. Proceeds support the Akron Torchbearers. Additional information and registration is available at www.torchbearersakron.com/