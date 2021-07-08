"Totally Rad: Bold Color in the 1980s”

This exhibit brings forth pieces from the Akron Art Museum’s permanent collection that represent the bright, neon and contrasting colors that were common in the ‘80s in media, fashion, art and more. Akron Art Museum, Judith Bear Isroff Gallery, 1 S. High St., Akron. Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. akronartmuseum.org 

akron art museum
