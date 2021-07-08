This exhibit brings forth pieces from the Akron Art Museum’s permanent collection that represent the bright, neon and contrasting colors that were common in the ‘80s in media, fashion, art and more. Akron Art Museum, Judith Bear Isroff Gallery, 1 S. High St., Akron. Thursday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. akronartmuseum.org
"Totally Rad: Bold Color in the 1980s”
to
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions
Thursday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & FamilySing with Me: Session II
-
Friday
Saturday
-
Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Outdoor ActivitiesMusic in the Valley – Folk & Wine Festival
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: