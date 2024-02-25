Children ages three through eight are invited to make their own clay masterpieces in the Massillon Museum’s Tots 'n' Pots class. Register via www.MassillonMuseum.org/tickets or by calling 330-833-4061. The fee, $25 ($20 for MassMu members) per adult/child pair, includes all supplies.

The Massillon Museum’s ceramics studio is located in the former Chamber of Commerce office at the corner of Lincoln Way East and City Hall Street. It is accessed through the Museum’s main entrance. The Massillon Museum is located at 121 Lincoln Way East (Ohio Route 172) in downtown Massillon. A visit to the Massillon Museum is always free and everyone is welcome. Free parking is available on adjacent streets and in nearby city lots.