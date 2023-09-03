Tour of Frank Lloyd Wright's Weltzheimer-Johnson House in Oberlin

Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the Weltzheimer/Johnson House is the first Usonian house in Ohio, and one of the few in the nation open to the public. Situated in Oberlin, the house is open to the public the first Sunday of the month from April to November with a docent presentation offered on the hour from noon until 4 pm. Advance registration is required. Admission to the house is $10 per adult, free for anyone under 18. Tickets and more information can be found on our website at amam.oberlin.edu/flw.