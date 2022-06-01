Get a look at seven elegant and unique homes and several beautiful gardens, and learn about them through professional narration at this virtual event presented by Bath Volunteers for Service. $30-$35. bvshometour.org
Tour of Distinctive Homes
to
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Health & WellnessThird Thursday: May Mindfulness
-
-
Business & Career Events in The 330Creative Campfire
-
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Membership Exhibition
-
-
Events in The 330Party for the Parks
-
Saturday
-
Akron Life in ClevelandCoin Show
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsCVAC: Membership Exhibition
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: