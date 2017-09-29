Trace Adkins

Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

With three Grammy nominations and dozens of major motion pictures and television credits to his name, Adkins keeps himself busy. That constant motion and creative diversity has fueled his 12th studio album, “Something’s Going On.” Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $47-$68. www.livenation.com.

