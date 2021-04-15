Transforming Iconic Brands: An Inside Look at The J.M. Smucker Co.

Bad*ss Women in Advertising Series presents:

A behind-the-scenes look at the transformation of the The J.M. Smucker Co. corporate identity.

Presented by Kara Buckler

Senior Director of Creative + Design, The J.M. Smucker Co.

About Kara

In her 17 years with the Company, Kara has developed a passion for leading high performance creative teams, elevating design for iconic brands, and driving new capabilities into the organization. Kara created the Company’s first in-house agency in 2015, growing it in recent years to increase agility and creative excellence across the organization’s Marketing efforts. She also currently leads the Design Management and Packaging Production teams for Smucker with a focus on Visual Identity, Brand Architecture and packaging excellence across the Company’s 40+ brands.

Kara holds a BA in Fine Arts and Business from Mount Union University and an MBA from Ashland University. She lives in Bath Township with her husband and three young girls. Outside of the office, Kara is involved in ANA’s in-house agency committee, 100 Women Strong, Akron Children’s Hospital Engage Committee, and is a former member of the Emerging Leaders Board of Akron Children’s Hospital.

Open to the public

$5 AAF Members

$10 Non-Members

Free for Students

Attendees will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a 30 minute one-on-one session with Kara.