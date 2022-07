Travel talk series presented by Karen Eckart. Visit the Cape and learn about whaling, Cape Cod-style architecture, pirates, and more. Register online, in person, or by phone, at 330.896.9074.

Visit the National Seashore Museum, Whydah Pirate Museum, and the Hyannis Port Kennedy Memorial. Go for a dune buggy tour in Provincetown and take a ferry over to Martha's Vineyard.