Travis Tritt

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067

Nearly 30 years after launching his music career, this Southern rock-influenced artist continues to sell out shows and stay true and to country music fans across the globe. MGM Northfield Park, Center Stage, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $43 and up. livenation.com

MGM Northfield Park 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield, Ohio 44067 View Map
