Formed in 2002, the then named Integrity Quartet began their ministry together at the Louise Mandrell Theater in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. When Triumphant takes the stage, the audience is entertained by the musical variety, the engaging personalities and a bond that is brought together by years of friendship. Audiences will find themselves smiling, laughing, crying, encouraged and uplifted.
Triumphant Quartet Concert
to
Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632
Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632
Concerts & Live Music
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Theater & Dance This & ThatAUDITIONS for Dynamics Community Theater's production of "Get Smart"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Into Light Project Ohio: Continuing the Conversation”
-
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330Angry Cow Poetry in the Rialto Living Room
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Into Light Project Ohio: Continuing the Conversation”
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions“Carry On: A Century of Swing”
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: