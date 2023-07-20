Triumphant Quartet Concert

Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery 1015 Edison Street NW , Akron, Ohio 44632

Formed in 2002, the then named Integrity Quartet began their ministry together at the Louise Mandrell Theater in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. When Triumphant takes the stage, the audience is entertained by the musical variety, the engaging personalities and a bond that is brought together by years of friendship. Audiences will find themselves smiling, laughing, crying, encouraged and uplifted.

Concerts & Live Music
330-877-9353
