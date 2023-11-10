Trivia, a noun meaning unimportant matters, trivial facts or details; or

facts (as about people or events) that are not well-known

Taco, a noun meaning a Mexican dish filled with various mixtures such as seasoned meat, beans, lettuce and tomatoes.

What do these two nouns have in common? Fun, fun, fun!

Bath Volunteers for Service presents their 6th Annual Trivia & Tacos Competition Fundraiser. Individuals form teams of eight to test their knowledge (or lack thereof) against other teams of eight in this fun, noisy, and friendly but highly competitive game night. Indicate on the order form if you have a team of eight players or if you would like to be placed on a team; laughs, groans, hand wringing and head shaking are bound to happen either way.

Your ticket includes a taco bar, beer, wine, margaritas, soft drinks and dessert. All proceeds are returned to the community through grants to local nonprofits serving men, women and children of Summit County. A full list of past grantees can be found on the Bath Volunteers for Service website.

Details: The event will take place on Friday, November 10, 2023 at St. George’s Fellowship Center at 3204 Ridgewood Road in Fairlawn, Ohio.

Doors open at 5:30, taco bar opens at 6:30, Trivia Competition begins at 7:30.

Ticket prices are $70 per person BEFORE October 15. $75 per person October 15-31

Tables of eight are $530 per table BEFORE October 15 or $570 per table Oct 15-31

The ticket order form can be found on the Events tab at BathVolunteersforService.com or by emailing nsb4340@msn.com or razumpano@aol.com