Truck or Treat

Join us at the Summa Health Medina Medical Center for a family-friendly Halloween event!

We will have tons of activities for kids and families:

Touch-a-Truck with the Summa Health police cruiser, the Summa Health Mobile Unit and more!

Face painting

Trick-or-treating through the Medina Medical Center

Games, activities and raffle prizes

Pizza, chips, cannolis and drinks available for purchase from the Courthouse Pizzeria food truck

The event is free and open to the public.

Please remember that this is a family-friendly event. Please avoid costumes that may be frightening to our guests, or are revealing or provocative.