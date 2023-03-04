True Crime Book Talk and Signing: Judge Jane Bond (ret)

In Akron in 1999 and 2000, it was simply known as the "Escort Case," one of the most salacious true crime stories to capture local newspaper headlines. "Akron's Infamous Escort Case" takes the reader behind the scenes. Written by the presiding judge, Akron native Judge Jane Bond (ret.), the book is an insider's look at the famous case. Book on sale at the event.

Judge Jane Bond is an Akron native, a graduate of East High School, Ohio University’s Scripps School of Journalism and the University of Akron’s School of Law. At various times in her law career, she has been general counsel for the Summit County Executive, served as a judge on the Akron Municipal Court, and has been a judge on the Common Pleas Court. This is Judge Bond’s first book.