Truth Seeker with First Ladies National Historic Site

Akron-Summit County Public Library Green Branch 4046 4046 Massillon Rd, Green, Ohio 44685

Short description: First Ladies are interested in themselves and their husband being remembered well. Should we trust everything they say? Register online, in person, or by phone at 330.896.9074 for the Zoom link.

Description: This program will be presented on Zoom.

You will receive an e-mail with the participation weblink three days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend.

If you do not have an e-mail address, please contact the Green Branch Library at 330.896.9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.

For more information about the First Ladies National Historic Site, visit: https://www.nps.gov/fila/index.htm

