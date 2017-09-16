Tuesday Musical’s 130th Anniversary Party & Concert

to Google Calendar - Tuesday Musical’s 130th Anniversary Party & Concert - 2017-09-16 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuesday Musical’s 130th Anniversary Party & Concert - 2017-09-16 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuesday Musical’s 130th Anniversary Party & Concert - 2017-09-16 17:30:00 iCalendar - Tuesday Musical’s 130th Anniversary Party & Concert - 2017-09-16 17:30:00

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Prelude: Tuesday Musical’s 130th Anniversary Party & Concert 

Enjoy fabulous food stations created by Splendid Fare, open bar, silent auctions and live music. You might even win a New York City arts adventure for two. Hear performances by the Escher String Quartet, soprano Olivia Boen and pianist Nikita Mndoyants, conducted by James Wilding. Everyone is invited to the lobby after the performance for dessert and a champagne toast. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 5:30-10 p.m. $40-$165. www.tuesdaymusical.org.

Info
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
to Google Calendar - Tuesday Musical’s 130th Anniversary Party & Concert - 2017-09-16 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Tuesday Musical’s 130th Anniversary Party & Concert - 2017-09-16 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Tuesday Musical’s 130th Anniversary Party & Concert - 2017-09-16 17:30:00 iCalendar - Tuesday Musical’s 130th Anniversary Party & Concert - 2017-09-16 17:30:00

Tags

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Thursday

September 14, 2017

Friday

September 15, 2017

Saturday

September 16, 2017

Sunday

September 17, 2017

Monday

September 18, 2017

Tuesday

September 19, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Restaurant Search