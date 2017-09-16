Prelude: Tuesday Musical’s 130th Anniversary Party & Concert

Enjoy fabulous food stations created by Splendid Fare, open bar, silent auctions and live music. You might even win a New York City arts adventure for two. Hear performances by the Escher String Quartet, soprano Olivia Boen and pianist Nikita Mndoyants, conducted by James Wilding. Everyone is invited to the lobby after the performance for dessert and a champagne toast. The University of Akron’s E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 5:30-10 p.m. $40-$165. www.tuesdaymusical.org.