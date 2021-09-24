Experience traditional Italian food, music, beer and wine under the lights of the Barberton Arts District during this street festival presented by Magical Theatre Co. Downtown Barberton, West Tuscarawas Avenue between Third and Fifth streets. 6-9 p.m. Free. magicaltheatre.org
Tuscany on Tusc
to
Downtown Barberton Akron, Ohio
Downtown Barberton Akron, Ohio
Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions"Woven: The Human x Nature Relationship"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Open (End)ed Show”
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions"Meet the Artists: Included But Not Limited To"
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & FairsTuscany on Tusc
-
-
Art & Exhibitions"Woven: The Human x Nature Relationship"
-
Saturday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Fun on the Farm
-
-
Kids & FamilyRanger for a Day
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: