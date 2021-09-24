Tuscany on Tusc

to

Downtown Barberton Akron, Ohio

Experience traditional Italian food, music, beer and wine under the lights of the Barberton Arts District during this street festival presented by Magical Theatre Co. Downtown Barberton, West Tuscarawas Avenue between Third and Fifth streets. 6-9 p.m. Free. magicaltheatre.org

Info

Downtown Barberton Akron, Ohio
Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs
to
Google Calendar - Tuscany on Tusc - 2021-09-24 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tuscany on Tusc - 2021-09-24 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tuscany on Tusc - 2021-09-24 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tuscany on Tusc - 2021-09-24 18:00:00 ical

Tags

tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Thursday

September 23, 2021

Friday

September 24, 2021

Saturday

September 25, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required