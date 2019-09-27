Magical Theatre Company presents Tuscany on Tusc, an exciting street festival featuring traditional Italian food, music, beer, and wine under the lights of the downtown Barberton Arts District on the 500 block of W. Tuscarawas. There is no admission fee and the event is open to the public. Food will be available for purchase from Castello's Italian Kitchen with music provided by Tuscan Trio. For more information, visit www.magicaltheatre.org.