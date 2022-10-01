Twisted WilderFest

to

Southgate Park 5300 Massillon Road, Akron, Ohio 44685

Twisted WilderFest is the City of Green’s popup festival of makers and nature featuring local artists, crafters, and food vendors in Southgate Park. Join us Saturday, October 1 from 10 am - 5 pm, parking and admissions are FREE. Bring family and friends to enjoy local food vendors, crafts, live entertainment, games, and activities!

Info

Southgate Park 5300 Massillon Road, Akron, Ohio 44685
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Twisted WilderFest - 2022-10-01 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Twisted WilderFest - 2022-10-01 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Twisted WilderFest - 2022-10-01 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Twisted WilderFest - 2022-10-01 10:00:00 ical

Calendar of events

Wednesday

July 6, 2022

Thursday

July 7, 2022

Friday

July 8, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
Homes Summer22

restaurant guide right rail

tix