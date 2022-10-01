Twisted WilderFest is the City of Green’s popup festival of makers and nature featuring local artists, crafters, and food vendors in Southgate Park. Join us Saturday, October 1 from 10 am - 5 pm, parking and admissions are FREE. Bring family and friends to enjoy local food vendors, crafts, live entertainment, games, and activities!
Twisted WilderFest
to
Southgate Park 5300 Massillon Road, Akron, Ohio 44685
Art & Exhibitions, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family
