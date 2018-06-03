Two Americas

Main Library 60 S. High Street, Akron, Ohio 44326

Join us for a 3:30pm pre-concert margarita at Nuevo Modern Mexican and Tequila Bar Restaurant, followed by a 5:00pm concert in the main auditorium of the Akron Library of wind quintet music of Eric Ewazen and John Steinmetz, and a 7:00pm post-concert Salsa dance party, including small bites and wine with Jackie Warren and Sammy de Leon!

Main Library 60 S. High Street, Akron, Ohio 44326
