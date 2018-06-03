Join us for a 3:30pm pre-concert margarita at Nuevo Modern Mexican and Tequila Bar Restaurant, followed by a 5:00pm concert in the main auditorium of the Akron Library of wind quintet music of Eric Ewazen and John Steinmetz, and a 7:00pm post-concert Salsa dance party, including small bites and wine with Jackie Warren and Sammy de Leon!
Two Americas
Main Library 60 S. High Street, Akron, Ohio 44326
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Monday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesSchool Field Trips at Beech Creek Gardens
-
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330The Kent Stage presents John Popper Live
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family This & ThatConcerts for Kids: “Musical Zoo”
-
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatHope for the Wild
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family This & ThatConcerts for Kids: “Musical Zoo”
-
-
Events in The 330 Film This & ThatMovies @ Main: “Herb & Dorothy”
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Sports This & ThatAkron RubberDucks vs. Erie SeaWolves
-
Friday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Sports This & ThatAkron RubberDucks vs. Erie SeaWolves
-
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatExhibit Opening “Under Cover: Highlights from the Hat Collection”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family This & ThatConcerts for Kids: “Musical Zoo”
-
Saturday
-
Charity & FundraisersRace to a New Start
-
-
Health & Wellness12th Annual Hope Walk
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Health & Wellness Kids & FamilyArt & Exercise - Making Mono Prints & Mindfulness
-
-
Outdoor ActivitiesWalk the Talk
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Severance HallORMACO Party Bus to The Cleveland Orchestra’s All-Beethoven Concert
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Sports This & ThatAkron RubberDucks vs. Erie SeaWolves
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Kids & Family This & ThatConcerts for Kids: “Musical Zoo”
-