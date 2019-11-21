UA Dance Program's Fall Into Dance

AKRON, OH— The University of Akron Dance Program presents Fall Into Dance. Performances are November 21-23 at 7:30 p.m. on The University of Akron’s campus at the Paul A. Daum Theatre in Kolbe Hall.

Fall Into Dance features a collection of works by UA student choreographers Stephanie Anderson, Amanda Kindt, Kylee Lines, and Lydia Marshall. New UA faculty member, Valerie Ifill, will also premiere a new work in collaboration with percussionists from The University of Akron Steel Drum Band. This eclectic concert provides student and faculty choreographers the opportunity to bring their choreography to the stage.

Tickets: $12 ($10 for seniors, alumni, UA faculty and staff, $6 for students). Purchase tickets at fallintodanceua.eventbrite.com or by contacting the Ticket Office at administration.arts@gmail.com or (330) 972-7895. For additional information visit uakron.edu/dtaa or facebook.com/TheArtsStartHere.