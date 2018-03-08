UA Theatre: Romeo and Juliet

“Romeo and Juliet,” one of Shakespeare’s great masterpieces, takes the stage at UA this spring.

Akron, OH – The University of Akron (UA) Theatre program continues its season with William Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet.” Directed by Terence Cranendonk, Associate Lecturer in Theatre, the play features a diverse cast of eleven UA students from various majors at the university, one UA alumnus, and one community member.

Performance dates are March 8-10 and 15-17, 2018 at 7:30 P.M. and March 11 and 17 at 2:00 P.M. at Sandefur Theatre in Guzzetta Hall, 157 University Avenue on The University of Akron campus. Tickets are $10 for general admission and $5 for UA students. For tickets, email administration.arts@gmail.com or call the ticket office at (330) 972-7895. UA theatre alumni are encouraged to attend the production on Alumni Night, March 9, where they and a guest will be admitted for the student price of $5. The March 17 matinee will be part of Spring Drama Day, a high school recruitment event. For more information on all show events, visit www.uakron.edu/dtaa/performances.

“Romeo and Juliet” is among Shakespeare’s most widely performed plays. The first half is a hilarious comedy and the second half is a devastating tragedy. The play follows the story of a young man and woman who long to be together, despite their families’ vicious feud. “Romeo and Juliet” evokes the promise of a deep and satisfying love felt in youth – a promise that a violent and unfeeling society makes sure is never kept.

