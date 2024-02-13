Un-Valentines Clay Workshop

Massillon Museum 121 Lincoln Way East, Massillon, Ohio 44646

Singles or friends are invited to make a mug in the MassMu Ceramics Studio on Tuesday, February 13, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. during Un-Valentine's Clay. Registration can be completed via www.MassMu.org/tickets or by calling 330-833-4061. A parent or guardian must purchase a ticket and remain for the duration of the workshop with any minor registrant.

The fee is $20/MassMu member or $25/nonmember per person. All supplies are included.

