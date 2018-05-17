Understanding and Responding to Dementia Related Behavior

Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls 190 W. Bath Rd., Akron, Ohio 44223

Presented by the Alzheimer's Association: Behavior is a powerful form of communication and is one of the primary ways for people experiencing dementia to communicate their needs and feelings as the ability to use verbal language is lost. However, some behaviors can present real challenges for caregivers to manage. Join us to learn to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease. Lunch will be provided, RSVP encouraged.

Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls 190 W. Bath Rd., Akron, Ohio 44223
800.272.3900
