United in Purpose - Performed by A Chorus for a Cause

Join us when A Chorus for a Cause presents “United In Purpose” to benefit Compassion Delivered. We’ve been practicing “All Night, All Day” to get ready for this concert. “The Music of Living” is beautiful and “Harmony’s Never Too Late” to be added. We’re “United In Purpose” to help Compassion Delivered, and even “Simple Gifts” are much appreciated.

The mission of Compassion Delivered is to provide nutritional meals to people who are coping with chronic, life-threatening illnesses and disease. No person (men, women, and children) should not have to choose between medical care or suffer the malnutrition and hunger caused by their illnesses or diseases.

Concerts are:

Sat April 15th at 6:30 pm

Zion United Church of Christ

415 S. Main St.

N. Canton, OH 44720

Sun April 23rd at 6:30 pm

First United Methodist Church

301 Lincoln Way E

Massillon, OH 44646

This concert is FREE to the public, but a goodwill donation will be gladly accepted to help support Compassion Delivered, and to also assist us in continuing our efforts to help others in our community thru song.

Please check www.achorusforacause.org for up-to-date information.