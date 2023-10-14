FOUNTAINS OF LIGHT

In 1983, the SOL Association for Research began producing an annual conference, featuring expert speakers from across the holistic/spiritual spectrum. Aside from the unpleasant but necessary interruption of Covid, we have continued the tradition and now celebrate our 40th year with Universal Being 2023: Fountains of Light.

On Oct. 14, at the Dogwood Park Pavilion in North Canton, two guest presenters will join SOL Vice President David Ries Sr. in sharing insights to enrich our journey through life.

Dr. Michael James will open the conference with an in-depth look at the myriad benefits of Acupuncture. A practice that was so misunderstood by western medicine 50 years ago, acupuncture continues to grow in popularity to treat an expanding array of conditions.

Dr. James is a structural wellness practitioner at Premier Joint & Spine in Canton. He graduated with honors both from The Ohio State University, with a degree in microbiology, and from New York Chiropractic College. He focused on the ancient Chinese healing practice at the International Academy of Medical Acupuncture, and he is a Fellow of that institution.

Mr. Vince Lisi will explore keys to what he describes as “authentic living” in his presentation: “The 10 Most Important Things to Know in Life.” He is the program director for Now Creations Inc., a non-profit in Youngstown with the vision/moto: Namaste, The Good in Me sees the Good in You.

He currently leads weekly and monthly study groups via Zoom in cities in Northeast Ohio, and in Columbus, Indianapolis, and Lewisburg, PA. Vince holds master’s degrees in philosophy from the Catholic University of America and in theology from the Athenaeum of Ohio in Cincinnati.

To conclude “Fountains of Light,” Mr. Ries will present some never-before released insights in his discussion: “The Holy Family: What You Know and What You May Not Know.” These revelations come from The Council, the spiritual source that spoke to humanity through the catatonic-state trances of William Allen LePar.

Topics will include previously unknown details of the Immaculate Conception, the role of the Essenes and Nazarenes in ancient Judaism, the sign of the Zodiac under which Jesus was born, and how the role of Judas is viewed from the Heavenly realms. “On the last point, you might be surprised,” Ries said. He became a student of Mr. LePar and The Council after attending one of the earliest Universal Being conferences.

The conference begins with registration at 8:30 a.m. and includes a catered lunch.