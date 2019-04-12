University of Akron Dance Program presents 2019 Spring Dance Concert

The University of Akron Dance Company (UADC) presents the Spring 2019 Dance Concert on April 11th and 12th at 7:30PM at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall, 189 Hill St, Akron, Ohio 44325.

This evening of compelling dance will feature a diverse collection of individual works and styles by UA faculty choreographers Nick Carlisle and Robin Prichard, student choreographer Dominique Patton and guest choreographers Robert Wesner of NEOS Dance Theatre and Catherine Meredith.

Tickets are $14 for general admission, $12 for seniors, alumni, UA faculty and staff, and $6 for students. Reserve tickets by calling (330) 253-2488 or visit http://www.uakron.edu/ej/events. For additional information please visit our website www.uakron.edu/dtaa or www.facebook.com/TheArtsStartHere.

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
Theater & Dance
