UNKNWN Akron Fit Club: Yoga Session with Crystal Tyler

UNKNWN - the game-changing apparel lifestyle brand, concept retail store, and community venue founded by Akron, Ohio natives Jaron Kanfer, Frankie Walker Jr. and LeBron James, opens its doors to the community for a free yoga class as part of its UNKNWN Fit Club workouts series. UNKNWN Fit Clubs highlight local fitness pros through classes open to the community to attend.

Yoga instructor Crystal Tyler (@true_kream) will host a yoga session on Sunday, January 15 from 11am to 1pm.

– Guests should arrive at least 15 minutes early.

– Changing rooms are available onsite before or after the workout.

– Guests should bring their own yoga mats.

– Register to attend at UNKNWN.com/events.

UNKNWN Akron opened in Fall 2022. The 2,300 square foot store is located in Downtown Akron at 199 S Main Street, also known as King James Way.

The store layout is modular, with the intention of regularly hosting onsite events, installations, workshops and programs that address the needs of the community as well as showcase locals in a range of fields. In addition to yoga, UNKNWN plans to offer classes like HIIT, running, and more. Details for UNKNWN Fit Clubs and other upcoming events will be shared at UNKNWN.com/events or on Instagram @unknwn.