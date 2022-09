FREE Nike apparel customization with purchase, featuring limited edition Akron local graphics

Global launch of the Nike LeBron 2 Retro “Maccabi" - launching exclusively at UNKNWN Akron one week before available to the rest of the world

Re-release the Nike LeBron 19 "The Chosen One" (limited 500 pairs available)

Exclusive re-stocks of highly coveted Nikes and other collaborations

Stay tuned to @unknwn (Instagram) for release updates