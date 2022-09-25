Supporting the Akron community, UNKNWN will continue its partnership with the Summit Lake Community Center, hosting its inaugural UNKNWN Fall Classic Baseball Game with teams of UNKNWN friends, family and members of the community facing off in friendly competition.

UNKNWN invites families to enjoy the game and enjoy music and complimentary food from local food trucks.

Teams will sport jerseys and use bats courtesy of Majestic as well as hats, gloves, caps and cleats courtesy of Nike.

For more information on these and other events, visit UNKNWN.com/events