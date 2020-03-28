Urban Troubadour: American Serenade & Square Dance

Quaker Station at Quaker Square 135 South Broadway Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

5:00 cocktails. 6:00 concert, music of Copland and Bernstein with Jane Berkner, flute; Ami Vardi, clarinet; and Kim Bakkum, piano. 7:30-10:00 square dance with The Back Porch Swing Band and enjoy a BBQ chicken or brisket buffet with cash bar.

Quaker Station at Quaker Square 135 South Broadway Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
