4:30 cocktails in the lobby of the new Blutique Hotel. 5:45 concert at Blu Jazz, contrabass flutist, Ned McGowan plays his own composition along with flutists from The Cleveland Orchestra, Akron and Detroit Symphonies. Eric Charnofsky, pianist.
Urban Troubadour: Big, Bad Flute
BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Wednesday
-
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
