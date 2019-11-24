Urban Troubadour: Big, Bad Flute

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

4:30 cocktails in the lobby of the new Blutique Hotel. 5:45 concert at Blu Jazz, contrabass flutist, Ned McGowan plays his own composition along with flutists from The Cleveland Orchestra, Akron and Detroit Symphonies. Eric Charnofsky, pianist.

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
