USED ART SUPPLY & BOOK SALE

The Cuyahoga Valley Art Center invites the community to its Used Art Supply & Book Sale

Looking to treat yourself to some gently used art supplies or art books while supporting a good cause? Then this sale is right up your alley! We will have our Used Art Supply & Book Sale set up in our gallery on:

November 18 – 19, 2022 10:00 – 3:00 PM

November 21 – 22, 2022 10:00 – 3:00 PM

November 25 – 27, 2022 10:00 – 3:00 PM

*Sale Items HALF PRICE Last Day of Sale – While Supply Last

Those who have partaken in the sale in the past know, these items go fast! All Proceeds benefit the future growth of the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center.

CUYAHOGA VALLEY ART CENTER

Address: 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221

Phone: 330-928-8092

Web: www.cvART.org Classes: www.cvart.org/classes Exhibits: www.cvart.org/exhibits Workshops: www.cvart.org/workshops Events: www.cvart.org/events Become a Member Today: www.joinit.org/o/cvac