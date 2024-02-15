Couples are invited to make a mug in the MassMu Ceramics Studio on Thursday, February 15, from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. during Valentine's Clay Date. Registration can be completed via www.MassMu.org/Tickets or by calling 330-833-4061. A parent or guardian must purchase a ticket and remain for the duration of the workshop with any minor registrant.

The fee is $40/MassMu member couple or $50/nonmember couple. All supplies are included.