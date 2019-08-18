Valley City Frog Jump Festival

This 58th annual Frog Jump is an all day festival where more than 700 frogs are entered into the contest by toddlers, retirees and everyone in-between. Trophies are awarded to the winners. Food, beverage and souvenirs are available as well as music and activities. Enjoy the last day of the Street Fair along with the Frog Jump. Admission and parking are free, cost involved to jump a frog. For the entire schedule: www.valleycity.org and watch for updates on our page: Valley City Frog Jump