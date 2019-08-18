This 58th annual Frog Jump is an all day festival where more than 700 frogs are entered into the contest by toddlers, retirees and everyone in-between. Trophies are awarded to the winners. Food, beverage and souvenirs are available as well as music and activities. Enjoy the last day of the Street Fair along with the Frog Jump. Admission and parking are free, cost involved to jump a frog. For the entire schedule: www.valleycity.org and watch for updates on our page: Valley City Frog Jump
Valley City Frog Jump Festival
Mill Stream Park 1250 Maple St, Akron, Ohio 44280
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Italian-American Festival Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatItalian-American Festival
-
-
Events in Peninsula Kids & FamilyPottery Workshop
-
-
Kids & FamilyCaptain America
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Hudson EventsCrooked River Gang Art Show
-
-
Concerts & Live MusictheWAZUAZshow NEWLYDEADS Tour
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Festivals & Fairs Food & Drink Italian-American Festival Kids & Family Outdoor Activities Theater & Dance This & ThatItalian-American Festival
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusictheWAZUAZshow NEWLYDEADS Tour
-
-
Charity & FundraisersThe Andrea Rose Teodosio Memorial 5K Run and 1 Mile Walk
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs Food & DrinkMusic in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & ThatFamily Fun Day
-
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & Fairs Food & DrinkMusic in the Valley Folk & Wine Festival
-
-
Kids & FamilyPARTY WITH ROADSTER RACER MICKEY AND MINNIE MOUSE
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Charity & Fundraisers Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 This & ThatSummer Exhibit: “Great Expectations: Fashion, Formality & Function”
-
-
Health & Wellness Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesNature Exploration Day Camp
-
Tuesday
-
Kids & FamilySUPER POWER GIRL
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330Akron Cultural Plan Meet-Up: Middlebury
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330Akron Cultural Plan Meet-Up: Summit Lake
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Theater & Dance This & That“Bring It! Live: The Dance Battle Tour”
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330Arts and Culture Age Friendly Afternoon Tea at Stan Hywet
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330Akron Cultural Plan: Artist Focus Group
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330Akron Cultural Plan Meet-Up: West Akron
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: