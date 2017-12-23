Vanessa Rubin with Larry Willis Trio

This New York City vocalist extraordinaire celebrates the holidays in a one-night-only return to Blu, featuring the inimitable pianist, Larry Willis, and his all-star band. Blu Jazz, 47 E. Market St., Akron. 8 p.m. $20. blujazzakron.com.

BLU Jazz+ 47 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
