Vanguard Guest Artist Series: Mantra Percussion

to Google Calendar - Vanguard Guest Artist Series: Mantra Percussion - 2018-02-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vanguard Guest Artist Series: Mantra Percussion - 2018-02-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vanguard Guest Artist Series: Mantra Percussion - 2018-02-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - Vanguard Guest Artist Series: Mantra Percussion - 2018-02-17 19:30:00

Ludwig Recital Hall, Center of Performing Arts at Kent State University 1325 Theatre Drive, Kent, Ohio 44242

Known for innovation in programming and collaboration, Mantra Percussion will perform “Timber” by Michael Gordon and “A Great Many” by Aaron Siegel. Free and open to the public. Free parking.

Repertoire:

“Timber” by Michael Gordon

“A Great Many” by Aaron Siegel

Committed to honoring the past and expanding the future of percussion music, Mantra Percussion brings to life new works for percussion by living composers, collaborates with artists from diverse genres and styles, and questions what it means to communicate music with percussion instruments. Mantra Percussion engages new audiences by challenging the standard concert format through evening-length events that look toward a grander artistic vision.

If you are unable to join us in person, enjoy the free webcast at www.kent.edu/music/live-streaming.

Info
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - Vanguard Guest Artist Series: Mantra Percussion - 2018-02-17 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vanguard Guest Artist Series: Mantra Percussion - 2018-02-17 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vanguard Guest Artist Series: Mantra Percussion - 2018-02-17 19:30:00 iCalendar - Vanguard Guest Artist Series: Mantra Percussion - 2018-02-17 19:30:00
connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Friday

December 15, 2017

Saturday

December 16, 2017

Sunday

December 17, 2017

Monday

December 18, 2017

Tuesday

December 19, 2017

Wednesday

December 20, 2017

Thursday

December 21, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail