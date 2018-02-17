Vanguard Guest Artist Series: Mantra Percussion

Known for innovation in programming and collaboration, Mantra Percussion will perform “Timber” by Michael Gordon and “A Great Many” by Aaron Siegel. Free and open to the public. Free parking.

Repertoire:

“Timber” by Michael Gordon

“A Great Many” by Aaron Siegel

Committed to honoring the past and expanding the future of percussion music, Mantra Percussion brings to life new works for percussion by living composers, collaborates with artists from diverse genres and styles, and questions what it means to communicate music with percussion instruments. Mantra Percussion engages new audiences by challenging the standard concert format through evening-length events that look toward a grander artistic vision.

If you are unable to join us in person, enjoy the free webcast at www.kent.edu/music/live-streaming.