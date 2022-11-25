“Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike” By Chirstopher Durang

Western Reserve Playhouse 3326 Everett Rd, Akron, Ohio 44286

Chekhov is alive and well in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where adult siblings Vanya and Sonia reside in their old family home, mourning their lost dreams and missed opportunities. When their (often-wrong) fortune-telling maid warns of impending dangers, and their movie star sister, Masha, arrives unexpectedly with young, sexy boy toy Spike, the family is launched into a rollicking weekend of one-upmanship, exposed nerves, and a lot of broken mugs. With wit and absurdity, Christopher Durang’s Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike blends Chekhov’s famous ennui with the modern-day toils and troubles of celebrity, social networking, and age into a laugh-out-loud comedy that will tickle your funny bone and stimulate your mind.

3306207314
