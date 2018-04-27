Verb Ballets Spring Series

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

Known for innovative works that highlight its classically trained dancers, Verb Ballets presents dance in a way that is appreciated by new audiences and dance enthusiasts. The 30-year-old contemporary ballet company makes its premiere at EJ Thomas with an exciting mix of dances on the program. The University of Akron, EJ Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $15-$30. uaevents.edu

