Known for innovative works that highlight its classically trained dancers, Verb Ballets presents dance in a way that is appreciated by new audiences and dance enthusiasts. The 30-year-old contemporary ballet company makes its premiere at EJ Thomas with an exciting mix of dances on the program. The University of Akron, EJ Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $15-$30. uaevents.edu
Verb Ballets Spring Series
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325
