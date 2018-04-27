Verb Ballets Spring Series

Known for innovative works that highlight its classically trained dancers, Verb Ballets presents dance in a way that is appreciated by new audiences and dance enthusiasts. The 30-year-old contemporary ballet company makes its premiere at EJ Thomas with an exciting mix of dances on the program. The University of Akron, EJ Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $15-$30. uaevents.edu