Verdi’s “Requiem”

For the first time in 20 years, the Akron Symphony Orchestra performs Verdi’s great “Requiem,” one of the most popular choral works. It begins in hushed prayerful tones and closes with an impassioned plea for salvation. In its most famous scene, trumpets surround the audience as if on Judgment Day. The University of Akron, EJ Thomas Hall, 198 Hill St., Akron. 8 p.m. $12.50-$60. akronsymphony.org