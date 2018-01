Vince Neil, the legendary front man of Mötley Crüe, is an international superstar, accomplished businessman and heartfelt philanthropist. His unmistakable voice leads some of the greatest rock songs of a generation, including “Wild Side,” “Dr. Feelgood,” “Kickstart My Heart” and many others. Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 8 p.m. $43-$75. livenation.com