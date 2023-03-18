VIRTUAL: An Afternoon with Art Historian Franny Moyle, Author of The King’s Painter: The Life of Hans Holbein

This is a virtual event, that will take place on Zoom. Registration is required

Join the Hudson Library & Historical Society on Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. for a livestreaming event with art historian and biographer Franny Moyle, who will discuss her latest book The King’s Painter: The Life of Hans Holbein. The King’s Painter is a dramatic reappraisal of Renaissance master Hans Holbein, whose art shaped politics and immortalized the Tudors. This event is part of the Hudson Library & Historical Society’s “Tudor Month,” an educational immersion into the world of Renaissance England.

Hans Holbein the Younger is chiefly celebrated for his beautiful and precisely realized portraiture, which includes representations of Henry VIII, his advisors Thomas More and Thomas Cromwell, his wives Jane Seymour and Anne of Cleves, and an array of the Tudor lords and ladies encountered during two sojourns in England. But beyond these familiar images, which have come to define our perception of the age, Holbein was a multifaceted genius: a humanist, satirist, and political propagandist, and a deft man whose work was rich in layers of symbolism and allusion. The King’s Painter traces and analyzes the life and work of an extraordinary artist against the backdrop of an era of political turbulence and cultural transformation, to which his art offers a subtle and endlessly refracting mirror.

Franny Moyle is a critically acclaimed author and British television producer. She has written three previous books, The Extraordinary Life and Times of J.M.W. Turner, Constance: The Tragic and Scandalous Life of Mrs. Oscar Wilde, and Desperate Romantics: The Private Lives of the Pre-Raphaelites, which was adapted for television as a drama series in 2009 on BBC.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.