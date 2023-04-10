VIRTUAL: An Evening with Bestselling Author Kristin Hannah, Author of The Four Winds

This is a virtual event that takes place on Zoom. Registration is required

Hailed as the “bestselling hardcover novel of 2021” by Publisher’s Weekly, join bestselling author Kristin Hannah and the Hudson Library & Historical Society on Monday, April 10 at 7 p.m. for a live, virtual steaming event to discuss Hannah's newest book, The Four Winds. The Four Winds stunningly brings to life the Great Depression and the people who lived through it—the harsh realities that divided us as a nation and the enduring battle between the haves and the have-nots.

Texas, 1934. Millions are out of work and a drought has broken the Great Plains. Farmers are fighting to keep their land and their livelihoods as the crops are failing, the water is drying up, and dust threatens to bury them all. One of the darkest periods of the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl era, has arrived with a vengeance. In this uncertain and dangerous time, Elsa Martinelli—like so many of her neighbors—must make an agonizing choice: fight for the land she loves or go west, to California, in search of a better life. A testament to hope, resilience, and the strength of the human spirit to survive adversity, The Four Winds is an indelible portrait of America and the American dream, as seen through the eyes of one indomitable woman whose courage and sacrifice will come to define a generation.

Kristin Hannah is an award-winning and bestselling author of more than 20 novels including the international blockbuster, The Nightingale, The Great Alone, Night Road, and Firefly Lane. Her novel, The Nightingale, has been published in 43 languages and is currently in movie production at TriStar Pictures, which also optioned her novel, The Great Alone. Her novel, Home Front has been optioned for film by 1492 Films with Chris Columbus attached to direct. A former lawyer turned writer, she currently lives with her husband in the Pacific Northwest.

