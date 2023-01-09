Virtual: An Evening with Historian Daphne Geanacopoulos, Author of The Pirate’s Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd

Captain Kidd was one of the most notorious pirates to ever prowl the seas. But few know that Kidd had an accomplice, a behind-the-scenes player who enabled his plundering and helped him outpace his enemies. Join the Hudson Library & Historical Society on Monday, January 9 at 7 p.m. for a live, virtual streaming event with historian and journalist Daphne Geanacopoulos, who will discuss her newest book, The Pirate’s Wife: The Remarkable True Story of Sarah Kidd.

Twice widowed by twenty-one and operating within the strictures of polite society in seventeenth- and eighteenth-century New York, Sarah Kidd secretly aided and abetted her husband, fighting alongside him against his accusers. More remarkable still was that Sarah not only survived the tragedy wrought by her infamous husband’s deeds, but went on to live a successful and productive life as one of New York’s most prominent citizens. Geanacopoulos reconstructs the extraordinary life of Sarah Kidd, uncovering a rare example of the kind of life that pirate wives lived during the Golden Age of Piracy.

Dr. Daphne Palmer Geanacopoulos is a historian, journalist and author of The Pirate Next Door: The Untold Story of Eighteenth Century Pirates' Wives, Families and Communities. Her writing has appeared in the New York Times, Washington Post, Southern Living, and Virginia Business, among many others. She first became interested in pirates while writing an article for the New York Times about the Whydah Pirate Museum in Provincetown, Massachusetts. For the last fifteen years, she has conducted extensive research on pirates and their wives in archives in London, Washington, New York, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.