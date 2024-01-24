VIRTUAL: An Evening with Historian Gareth Russell, Author of The Palace: From the Tudors to the Windsors, 500 Years of British History at Hampton Court

Join the Hudson Library & Historical Society for a virtual author event on Wednesday, January 24 at 7 p.m. with historian Gareth Russell, who will discuss his new book, The Palace. Hailed by Kirkus as, “an entertaining journey into the past,” The Palace presents five hundred years of British history—from King Henry VIII to Queen Elizabeth II—as seen through the doorways of the exquisite Hampton Court Palace.

Architecturally breathtaking and rich in splendid art and décor, Hampton Court Palace has been the stage of some of the most important events in British history, such as the commissioning of King James’s version of the Bible, the staging of many of Shakespeare’s plays, and Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation ball. Accessible, engaging, and unputdownable, The Palace takes us into every room in the castle, revealing the ups and downs of royal history and illustrating what was at play politically, socially, and economically at the time.

Gareth Russell is a historian, novelist, and playwright. He is the author of The Ship of Dreams, Young and Damned and Fair, The Emperor, and An Illustrated Introduction to the Tudors.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation a day before the program begins.

If you have any questions, please email askus@hudson.lib.oh.us or call (330) 653-6658 x1010.