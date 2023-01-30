VIRTUAL: An Evening with Journalist Mary Beth Albright, Author of Eat & Flourish: How Food Supports Emotional Well-Being

Delve into the science behind food and its impacts on mental health with the Hudson Library & Historical Society on Monday, January 30 at 7 p.m. Journalist Mary Beth Albright will discuss her new book, Eat & Flourish: How Food Supports Emotional Well-Being in a live, virtual steaming event. Albright presents new research in the area of nutritional psychology including how certain foods help reduce the inflammation that can harm mental health, the critical relationship between the microbiome and the brain, which vitamins help restore the body during intensely emotional times, and how to develop a healthful eating pattern for life.

Food has the power to nourish your mind, supporting emotional wellness through both nutrients and pleasure. Drawing on cutting-edge research to explain the food/mood connection, Albright redefines “emotional eating” based on the science, revealing how eating triggers biological responses that affect humans’ emotional states both immediately and long-term. Albright’s accessible voice and ability to interpret complex studies from the new field of nutritional psychology, combined with straightforward suggestions for what to eat and how to eat it, make this an indispensable guide.

Mary Beth Albright is a writer, editor, and executive producer at the Washington Post. She was a project director and subject matter expert for the US Surgeon General, appeared on Food Network, and earned degrees from Johns Hopkins and Georgetown.

Registration for this program is required and a valid email address is required at the time of registration. Participants will receive an email invitation to attend the program, hosted on Zoom, a day before the program begins.

